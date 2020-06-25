Funerals Today for Friday June 26, 2020
Funerals Today for Friday June 26, 2020

HOLTHAUS, Carl Joseph, 93, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. Tower Hill Cemetery, Tower Hill.

SHAFER, Carla L., 67, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Mount Gilead Cemetery.

SHEUMAKER, Michael Lee, 60, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown.

