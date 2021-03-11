 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Friday, March 12, 2021
CONOUR, Ronald D., 75, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood.

CRAWLEY, Rose Anna, 74, Dalton City, 10 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, and will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#49806.

ROBY, Areatha J., 88, Conroe, Texas, formerly of Decatur, 11 a.m. at Resurrection Life Church, 1085 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur.

SCHROEDER, Howard E., 88, Indianapolis, formerly of Decatur and Peoria, 2:30 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur.

