Funerals today for Friday March 19, 2021
CURRENT, Barbara Jean, 95, Forsyth, 11 a.m. at Forsyth United Methodist Church, Forsyth.

CUSTIN,  Bernadette E. "Bernie", 82, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Decatur.

KOESTER, Kathleen M., 67, rural Shelbyville, 10 a.m. at at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2055 S. Franklin Street, Decatur.

LANDERS, Malinda L., 85, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

