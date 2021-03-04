 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Friday March 5, 2021
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday March 5, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRUZZI, Vicki Sue, 63, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

HOFF, Norman, 79, Decatur, 1 p.m. at at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

SOLIDAY, Irwin S., 103, Forsyth, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News