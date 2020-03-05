Funerals today for Friday, March 6, 2020
CADE, Carlene, 86, Lincoln, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Petersburg. 

ERNST, Harry Richard, 82, Monticello, 10 a.m. at Monticello United Methodist Church. 

EVANS, Mildred Ruth, 100, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, ,Decatur. 

FRUCHTL, Jack E., 73, Oreana, 7 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

GREGORY, Cheryle Louise, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery.

GROUND, Walter "Gary," 76, Chatham, 11 a.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Riverton.

HALL, Cheryll Lynn, 74, Decatur, noon at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

LETTERLY, Eugene L., 87, Mount Pulaski, 11 a.m .at Zion Lutheran Church, Mount Pulaski.

