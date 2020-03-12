Funerals today for Friday, March 13, 2020
Funerals today for Friday, March 13, 2020

EDWARDS, Pauline, 79, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville.

LANE, David Archer Sr., 73, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Calvary Southern Baptist Church.

LETTRICH, Anne L., 67, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church. 

McCARTHY, Terence Robert Sr., 85, Decatur, 11 a.m at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. 

MEIXNER, Maria Marta, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, Vienna, Va.

ROBERTS, Ronnie, 74, Mount Zion, 6 p.m. at New Beginnings Church of God. 

SCOTT, Terry Lee, 73, Macon, 5 to 7 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon.

TOMES, James R. "Cec," 79, Clinton, 10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

