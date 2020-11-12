 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Friday Nov. 13, 2020
BOECKER, Joseph "Joe" Raymond, 83, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Decatur.

POLLARD, Ronald James, 82, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, near Shelbyville, military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. 

