 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Friday Oct. 16, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday Oct. 16, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENNIS, Karen Anne, 73, Dalton City, 10 a.m. at Riverside Baptist Church, 1250 W. Mound Rd., Decatur.

TROTTER, Janet Lou, 85, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery, Oreana.

 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News