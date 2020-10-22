 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Friday Oct. 23, 2020
DELBERT, James A., 82, Decatur, 11 a.m. in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Strict social distancing will be observed, all CDC guidelines followed and masks required.

HUPP, Paul R., 94, Decatur, 1:30 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MIX, Wanda, 86, Clinton, 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Clinton.

STEPPING, Jim, 82, Pana, 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Pana.

