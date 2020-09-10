 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Friday Sept. 11, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday Sept. 11, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARKWITZ, Barbara Jean "BJ", franklin,Tenn., 95, 1 p.m. at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown.

ROSBOROUGH, Phyllis Lavonne (Catlin), 83, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Hall Cemetery, Blue Mound. 

STENGEL, Dr. Robert Joseph, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur. 

WEDDLE, James J., 81, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News