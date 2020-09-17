 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Friday Sept. 18, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday Sept. 18, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEIMFOHR, Marcia Diann, 75, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. 

DUNN, Peter Paul, 93, Shelbyville, formerly of Decatur, 10 a.m. in Lorton Cemetery, rural Cowden.

ROGERS, Esther M., 85, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News