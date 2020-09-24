 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Friday Sept. 25, 2020
BENZ, Donna L., 86, Argenta, 13:30 p.m. at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.

BLACET, Mary Isabelle "Mary Belle", 87, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Decatur.

DROBISCH, Suzanne Marie, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur.

GLOVER, Wanda J., 101, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park, Decatur.

