Funerals today for Friday Sept. 4, 2020
Funerals today for Friday Sept. 4, 2020

KRUTSINGER, Sandra S., 73, Argenta, 5 to 7 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur.

MYERS, Vivian Lucille, 96, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery. 

TOLLY, Michael N., 58, Brownsville, Tenn., 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 720 W. Main St., Mount Zion.

