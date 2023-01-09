 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 10

BURKETT, Doris "Rie", 70, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Clinton Assembly of God Church, Clinton.

PEASLEY, Larry, 76, Maroa, 11 a.m. at Maroa United Methodist Church, Maroa.

