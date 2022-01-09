 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Jan. 10

  • 0

COLSTROM, Gary Clarence, 80, Macon, 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, Illiopolis.

GIRARD, Julia, 79, Taylorville, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

MOMA, Peggy Jean, 87, Blue Mound, 12 p.m. at First Christian Church, Blue Mound.

NUNN, Richard Alan, 67, Lovington, 3 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News