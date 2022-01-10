 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 11

MOORE, Florence M. "Fannie", 98, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Decatur.

SCHILLING, Sheila Norene, 79, Salem, formerly of Decatur, 1 p.m., Sutherland Rankin Funeral Home, Salem.

WILCOX, Maureen "Mo" (Eshom), 58, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood St. Funeral Home, Decatur.

