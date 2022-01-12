 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 13

DUNHAM, Howard Lee, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home Decatur.

GOODWIN, Virginia Lee, 89, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Decatur. 

SEGER, Dwane "Rabbit" Harold, 71, Decatur, 10 a.m., Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

