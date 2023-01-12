 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 13

GILMAN, Richard Curtis "Rick", 77, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Decatur.

LAROE, Jeanine C., 85, Ivesdale, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 201 Fifth Street, Ivesdale.

