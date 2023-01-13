 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 14

BENNETT, Thomas A., 67, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W. Imboden, Decatur.

FENTON, Dennis L., 73, Spring Hill, Tennessee, formally Hillsboro, 2 p.m. at the Greenville Free Methodist Church, Greenville.

JESSE, Donald E., 74, Sullivan, 11 a.m. at Building 1225, Sullivan.

WOLF, Kenneth W., Neoga, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sigel.

