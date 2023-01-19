 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Jan. 20

  • 0

LUTTRELL, Norma J., 82, Ramsey, formerly of Oakley, 5-7 p.m. at Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

WILLIS, Patricia Jean, 74, Decatur, 11 a.m. at the Mount Zion Township Cemetery, Mount Zion.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News