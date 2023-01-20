 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 21

DEERING, Carol Ann, 79, Willowbrook, 10 a.m. to noon at Sullivan Funeral Home, Hinsdale.

McAFEE, Virginia, 82, Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Mount Pulaski, 10 a.m. at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mount Pulaski.

SANDERS, Elwin "Sonny" Eugene, 81, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

