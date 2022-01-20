 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 21

AUGUSTINE, Glenn "Eddie", 66, Lake Lillian, Minnesota, 11 a.m. at the following link: https://my.gather.app/remember/glenn-augustine.

CARRY, Edward Arnold, 67, Decatur, 7 p.m. Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

WADE, Carol Ann, 68, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Central Christian Church, Decatur.

REED, Frank Leon, Sr., 80, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites, Decatur.

SNONKWILER, Jack A., 69, Macon, 11:30 a.m. at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.

