Funerals today for Jan. 22

FLUGA, Gerry Ervin, 58, Bremen, Indiana, formerly of Stewardson, 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewardson.

FLAUGHER, Philip (Phil) Richard, 65, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff, North Chapel, Decatur.

HATCHER, Katherine Doyle (Coventry), Decatur, 82, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Decatur. 

RANKIN,  SGT Howard R., USMC, Decatur, 2-5 p.m. at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.

RUFFINI, Delfino, 92, 2-4 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

