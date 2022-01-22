 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Jan. 23

  • 0

FRENCH, Dale, 63, Danville, 3 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville.

HUMES, Dennis Wade, 75, Decatur, noon at Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, 345 West Main Street, Mount Zion.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News