Funerals today for Jan. 24

BARLOW, Mildred Eileen, 104, Cerro Gordo, noon at Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church, Cerro Gordo. 

CONAWAY, Danny, 74, Decatur,  10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur.

