Funerals today for Jan. 25

BYERS, Robert Dean Jr., 56, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

LEKA, John, 82, Illiopolis, 10 a.m., Fullenwider-Park Funeral home, Mechanicsburg.

