Funerals today for Jan. 26

DANIELS, Ralph J., 71, Shelbyville, 6 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

WHICKER, Nancy J., 87, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wycles Rd., Decatur.

