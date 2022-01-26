 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Jan. 27

  • 0

MATHIAS, Ronnie Ray, 69, Herrick, 9 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SLEETH, Alan Dale, 65, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News