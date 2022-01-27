 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 28

BABB, Mary Jane (Eichenauer), Decatur, 6 p.m. at the First Free Will Baptist Church, 2709 N. 27th St, Decatur.

KISER, Patricia Ann, 82, Decatur, 2 p.m. on at Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur.

MAST, Steven C., 71, Decatur, noon at Heartland Community Church, Decatur.

