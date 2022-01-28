 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 29

COULTER, Norma Jean Coulter, 88, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur.

HENDRICKS, Earl L., 74, Decatur, 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Church of God, Decatur.

McCLAIN, Rod James, 69, Monticello, noon at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.

SPANNAGEL, Glen Olen, 87, Strasburg, 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg.

