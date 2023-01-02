 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Jan. 3

GARNER, Thelma L., 75, Mechanicsburg, 11 a.m. at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield. 

MORENZ, Katherine A., 64, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff, Decatur.

