Funerals today for Jan. 3

BLAKEMAN, Linda L., 73, Illiopolis, 2 p.m. at the church, Illiopolis Christian Church, 304 Anne Street, Illiopolis.

ENKOFF, Robert "Bob" Dwain, 87, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SWEAZY, Wilbur Harold, 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

TRAXLER, Evelyn "Tizzy" Louise, 98, Cerro Gordo, 11 a.m. at La Place Church of the Brethren, La Place.

