Funerals today for Jan. 30

BUCKLEY, Patricia J., 82, 1 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MALONE, Robert W., 93, Decatur, 11:30  a.m. at Forsyth United Methodist Church, Forsyth.

WENDLER, Mildred Pauline, 87, Lovington, 5-7 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

