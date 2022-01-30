 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Jan. 31

  • 0

ALEXANDER, Dan, 72, Kenney, 11 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

BUTLER, Robert Maclin (Mac), 88, 2 p.m. at Watson Funeral Home, Eldorado.

COLE, D. Richard, El Paso, Texas, formerly of Decatur, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

LARRY, Michael Lee, 71, Decatur, 7 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News