Funerals today for Jan. 5

BOWLBY, Marshall D., 93, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SESSIONS, Wilma Joan, 89, Clinton, 10 a.m. at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

