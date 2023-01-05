 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Jan. 6

  • 0

DAVID, Maxine Bessie, 101, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

JACOBS, Dwight E., 79, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

MILLER, Dorvin Leon, 82, formerly of Ohio, 1 p.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

MOSES, Beverly Joanne Green, noon at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

STOCKWELL, Mildred Ann "Moe", 57, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News