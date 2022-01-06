 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Jan. 7

  • 0

GIBERSON, Roger K., 74, Decatur, 1 p.m. at GT Church, 500 S. 27th St., Decatur.

GROHNE, Bruce A., 79, Decatur, 10 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Decatur.

KLISARES, Marianne, 84, 11 a.m. at First Federated Church, 3625 N. Sheridan Rd, Peoria.

QUIMBY, Barbara Joan, 85, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, Decatur.

SMITH, James L., Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

STEPHENSON, Mildred, Forsyth, 9 a.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News