Funerals today for Jan. 8

BRANDON, Alice M., 85, Decatur, 1-5 p.m. at 2449 E William St., Decatur.

GEE, Lyle W., 79, Hammond, 11 a.m. at DeWitt Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded.

McCLAREY, Rev. James Park, 88, formerly of Decatur, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Pekin. 

STEPHENS, Richards C., 73, Cowden, 1-3 p.m. at at Lockhart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

TAYLOR, Michael James, 71, Normal, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, 4191 W. US Highway 36, Decatur.

WATSON, Joseph "Tom", 81, Wheaton, 2 p.m. at Highpoint Church, 1310 N. Main St., Wheaton.

 

