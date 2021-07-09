 Skip to main content
Funerals today for July 10

BROWN, Marilyn M. 89, 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1960 E. Johns Ave., Decatur. 

CARNAHAN, Gloria Jean, 91, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood St. Funeral Home, Decatur.

DILBECK, Lisa, 62, Cerro Gordo, 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Decatur.

ELDRIDGE, Patricia Ann, 84, Decatur, noon at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

JAMES, Carolyn J., 84, Godfrey, 11:30 a.m. at Main Street Methodist Church, Alton.

LAKE, Richard K., 78, Gallatin, Tennessee, 11 a.m. at Oreana Christian Church, Oreana, IL.

MAYHUGH, Sr., James R., 85, Decatur, 2 p.m., New Beginnings Church of God, 2606 N. Routh 121, Decatur.

SIMPSON, Sharon Hixon, Moweaqua, 2 p.m., Christian Science Reading Room, 120 E. Prairie, Decatur.

WRIGHTSON, Dorma Lee, 90, Donna, Texas, 11 a.m. Weldon Baptist Church, 437 State Highway 48, Weldon.

