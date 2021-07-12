 Skip to main content
Funerals today for July 13

GRAY, Charles R. Jr., 81, Arcola, 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Kinmundy.

PORTER, Denise, 64, Decatur, 11 a.m. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

