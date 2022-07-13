 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for July 14

  • 0

BOND, Aubrey Lee, 82, Decatur, noon at Trinity C.M.E. Church, 444 S. Webster St., Decatur.

HEIPLE, Velma Jean, 94, Cerro Gordo, 11 a.m. at Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo.

JONES, Iris June, 98, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur.

ROGERS, Rodney L., Clinton, 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church, Clinton.

SULLIVAN, Joan K., 84, of Mount Pulaski, 11 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park.

WORKMAN, Larry R., 84, Moweaqua, 11:30 a.m. at Westside Cemetery, Moweaqua.   

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News