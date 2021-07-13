 Skip to main content
Funerals today for July 14

GARDNER, Marion F., 93, Decatur, 11:15 a.m. at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa.

LUTHER, Robert G. "Bob", 74, Decatur, 1:30 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

McNAIR, Nancy Joanne, Rochester, 10 a.m. at Wilson Park Funeral Homes, Rochester.

