Funerals today for July 16

BLANCETT, Richard "Dean", 89, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

ELLIOTT, Margaret L., 92, Argenta, 1:30 p.m. at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.

PRONTO, Elena Facelo, 103, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur.

ROGERS, James T. Rogers, 89, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

