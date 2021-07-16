Funerals today for July 17

CICHALEWSKI, Andrzej "Andy", 78, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Shelbyville.
HOVEY, John K. and Kevin M., 1 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
McKELVEY, Carolyn Tenney, Leawood, Kansas, formerly of Decatur, 11 a.m., Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, Kansas City, Missouri.
NELSON, Bonnie Jo, 77, Oakley, noon at Garver Brick United Methodist Church, 5280 Garver Church Road, Decatur.
ROTZ, John L., Warrensburg, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
RUSSELL, Earl Thomas, 73, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Main Street Church of the Living God, 2000 N. Main St., Decatur.
SVOBODA, Edwin "Ed" Francis, 78, Mount Zion, 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Mount Zion.
VINSON, Eddie Wayne, 71, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3800 E. Cerro Gordo St., Decatur.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.