Funerals today for July 17

CICHALEWSKI, Andrzej "Andy", 78, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Shelbyville.

HOVEY, John K. and Kevin M., 1 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

McKELVEY, Carolyn Tenney, Leawood, Kansas, formerly of Decatur, 11 a.m., Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, Kansas City, Missouri.

NELSON, Bonnie Jo, 77, Oakley, noon at Garver Brick United Methodist Church, 5280 Garver Church Road, Decatur.

ROTZ, John L., Warrensburg, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

RUSSELL, Earl Thomas, 73, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Main Street Church of the Living God, 2000 N. Main St., Decatur.

SVOBODA, Edwin "Ed" Francis, 78, Mount Zion, 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Mount Zion.

VINSON, Eddie Wayne, 71, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3800 E. Cerro Gordo St., Decatur. 

