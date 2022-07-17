 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for July 18

  • 0

LOWE-BLACK, Lacey L., 40, Fort Payne, Alabama, formerly of Springfield, 1-2 p.m. at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, Springfield. 

ROWCLIFF, Conner James, 16, Assumption, 11:00 a.m. at Assumption Christian Church, Assumption.

WOND, Bill, 80, of Decatur, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News