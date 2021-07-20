 Skip to main content
Funerals today for July 21

JACOBS, Jo-Ann, 88, Decatur, noon at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

NEWLAND, JoAnn, 88, Mount Zion, 1:15 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

WILSON, Clarence E. “Bud”, 85, Dalton City, 11 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. 

