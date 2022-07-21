 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for July 22

FEERGUSON, Gloria Ann, 66, Springfield, at 6 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

NIEMI, Norma Jean (Dodson), 71, Nokomis, 6 p.m. at Stiehl Dawson Funeral Home, Nokomis.

PETERS, Barbara Ann, 68, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

PUMPHREY, Helen Louise, 88, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Decatur.

VIRDEN, Keegan William Dean, 15, Assumption, at Assumption Christian Church, Assumption.

