Funerals today for July 23, 2020
BONE, Hubert “Hubie” Dwayne, 71, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Masks are required. 

GIBBS, Bertha Lee, 76, Decatur, 11 a.m. at New Salem Baptist Church.

HAMPTON, Mary E., 83, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required.

HOWE, Donald E., 94, Warrensburg, 11 a.m. at Illini Cemetary, Warrensburg.

TRUE, William Albert "Bill" Sr., 78, Blue Mound, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. 

