 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for July 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON, Joanne Jacobs, Decatur, 11 a.m. at New Day Community Church, Decatur.

KEIM, Jeanette K., 56, Clinton, 10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

PEVELER, Sheryl L., 72, East Otto, New York, formerly of Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

SPATES, Eula Mae Baltimore, 77, Decatur, noon, at New Beginnings Church, 2606 IL-121 N, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News