Funerals today for July 27

CARMICHAEL, Charles "Chuck", 83, St. Joseph, 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph.

HOWLAND, Richard Merle, 72, Decatur, 4 to 6 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

LYBARGER, Kathleen Larue (Heckwine), 90, 10 a.m. at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, Illiopolis. 

WIERMAN, James R., 86, Atwood, 11 a.m. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood. 

